Arnolds Park Amusement Park seeking Roof Garden memorabilia

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (SUBMITTED) – The legendary Roof Garden Ballroom at the Arnolds Park Amusement Park is seeking memorabilia to illustrate the storied history of this music venue.

The Roof Garden Ballroom is being rebuilt at Arnolds Park Amusement Park as a concert venue. The new Roof Garden will showcase many of the famous acts that have performed there over the decades.

Jeff Vierkant, CEO of Arnolds Park Amusement Park, said officials are looking for donations of items from the Garden’s past. These can include the following:

Interior Photos

Advertising and flyers of performers

Physical objects, like signs, ashtrays, promotional items, album covers, clothing items

Musical instruments like drums, electric guitars, amplifiers, and microphone stands

Items related to the ‘house band’ era of the 1920’s and big band era of the 1930’s-1940’s.

Donations are being accepted through June 15.

To donate items, contact Vierkant at (712) 332-2183.

As part of the new Roof Garden, Arnolds Park will be holding the 2019 Grand Opening Series beginning on Friday, August 2 with Tommy James & The Shondells.

Billy & the Downliners will perform on Wednesday, August 7 for the VIP Inaugural Concert, while Glenn Miller Orchestra will play Friday, August 9.

The Romantics perform on Wednesday, August 28, and the series will conclude with the performance of Head East on Friday, August 30.