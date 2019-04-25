Broadway at the Orpheum 2019-2020 season announced

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (SUBMITTED) – Spectra, Orpheum Theatre, Jam Theatricals, and the City of Sioux City are proud to announce the Broadway At The Orpheum 2019 – 2020 Season, presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City.

Featuring six productions in the Orpheum Theatre, season highlights include the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, Jersey Boys; Blue Man Group, the award-winning stage show, best known for its trio of bald and blue performers; and Beautiful: The Carole King Story, an inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom.

This season’s lineup:

BANDSTAND – Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS – Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

JERSEY BOYS – Tuesday, January 7 and Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

BLUE MAN GROUP – Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS – Thursday, February 7, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING STORY – Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

“We are thrilled to announce this exceptional lineup for the Broadway At The Orpheum Season,” said Tim Savona, Spectra’s General Manager for the Orpheum Theatre and Tyson Events Center. “Our partnership with Jam Theatricals provides us the opportunity to offer a diverse lineup of Broadway entertainment that appeals to new and lifelong theater fans.”

Subscriptions to the season are on sale now. For information on becoming a subscriber to the Broadway At The Orpheum 2019-2020 Season, visit the Tyson Events Center Box Office, online at BroadwayAtTheOrpheum.com, or call the subscriber priority line at 712-279-4850 ext. 2.

Additional support comes from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, KTIV-TV, and Suter.