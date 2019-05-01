Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland receives $25,000 grant for lunch program

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland gets a big shot in the arm.

The nonprofit is one of 29 recipients of the RMHC’s Remarkable Impact Grants.

The Siouxland Chapter was awarded a 25-thousand dollar grant for their family lunch program.

The program started about a year ago.

Three days a week, volunteers pack lunches for families in the NICU and Pediatric Units at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s.

“And it will do a huge amount in helping us purchase the food and items that we need to provide the lunches for the families over at the hospital,” said Christ Batien, RMHC Executive Director, “The one thing it doesn’t give us is volunteer power. So now we have funds to help us expand from three days a week to four or five days a week, we just need people to help us.”

And that’s where Jane Sanders comes in.

Every Wednesday you can find her at the Ronald McDonald House in Sioux City.

“I’ve been doing this since about August or September,” said Jane Sanders.

She volunteers and packs lunches for families at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s NICU and Pediatric Unit.

“We fill a bag,” said Sanders, “Like right here, fill a bag with a lunch and then we already have the number of how many are going to the NICU and how many are going to peds. So we bag them up, I put them in my car and take them over to the hospital.”

Right now the program runs three days a week, but with the grant money, organizers hope to expand that to four or five days.

“People love this because it’s easy,” said Baiten, “Just about anybody and put together a lunch and pack it into a sack and load them up and then you get to take them over to the hospital drop them off in the kitchens and put them in place. A lot of times you do run into a family member that’s received one before or is looking for that day’s lunch and they’re so grateful and thankful for just having that food.”

Sanders knows how that experience feels first hand.

“I’ve had lots of families, especially moms tell me what a wonderful thing it is to have lunch so they don’t have to leave their kids,” said Sanders, “They don’t have to leave the floor, they don’t have to go down to the cafeteria. It always feels my heart good to hear that from a mom.”

If you’d like to volunteer you can just contact the Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland.