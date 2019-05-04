Sioux City Explorers begin spring training

Sioux City (KTIV) The Sioux City Explorers 20-19 season began today with their first practice.The X’s are coming off a great 20-18 campaign in which they posted the leagues best record at 71-29. Sioux City fell to Kansas City in 5 games in the south division finals. The Explorers bring back a lot of talent and will look to build off last years success.

“The games start tomorrow so there’s not a lot of practice time so we wanna make sure we got all the basic fundamentals down,” Said Manager Steve Montgomery. “Then touch on them as we keep progressing through spring training so May 16th we have them down pat.”

“Everybody is here for the same reason, same goal,” said Outfielder Michael Lang. “Obviously, the objective is to get guys moved to an organization but if not, the end goal is a championship and obviously it starts today.”

The Explorers play their first exhibition game tomorrow night against the Sioux Falls Canaries in Huron, South Dakota.