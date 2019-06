SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- It’s a very special week at the Sioux City Railroad Museum as they are celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad, and the 35th anniversary of Siouxland Historical Railroad Association.

Saturday night, the museum hosted its “Dinner By The Rails” event.

Proceeds from the event go to final renovations to the museum complex as well as help fund and maintain new exhibits and build their educational programming.

KTIV’s Al Joens emceed the event.