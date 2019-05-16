Siouxland youth football teams make changes to grow numbers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) — The popularity of football in America is undeniable. Nationally, more than a million kids play high school football, that’s 400,000 more than the second most popular sport, track and field.

But according to the National Federation of High Schools, the number of football players has dropped more than six percent in the last decade. In Iowa, the losses are even greater, with an 11-percent decrease in the last five years and the numbers continue to drop.

Four Siouxland schools are trying to reverse that trend, using flag football to get more kids involved.

“I mean, there’s not a single person who’s going to say ‘I don’t want my kid to play because he doesn’t get to tackle’,” said Sioux City East head coach Brian Webb. “It’s about the fun of the game at the youth level.”

Sioux City East has joined West, Bishop Heelan and Sgt. Bluff-Luton in making changes to their youth football programs.Third graders will now participate in flag football, with full pads but without full contact. In a survey of Siouxland parents the number-one concern was allowing kids to play multiple positions. With the changes, every player will get to throw or run the ball in every game.

“Everybody will get a chance to run the ball. Everybody will get a chance to play quarterback,” said Saders president Brent Olson. “All the aspects of the game that we want to introduce the kids to the sport that allows them to enjoy it and have a lot of fun.”

“At that age you just don’t know how they’re going to develop, what position they’re going to play. A big kid could thin out and turn into a skill player, so we just want to provide all the opportunities and keep the game fun at that age,” said Webb.

The hope is that smaller teams will mean more playing time and create healthier player matchups. The new plan calls for smaller fields geared toward development — with new rules that will focus less on tackling at an early age.

“Obviously the perception is tackling is dangerous at the lower levels,” said Sioux City West Head Coach Joe Schmitz. “There’s kind of some mixed medical reviews on what’s safer and just different types of injuries. So I think, the biggest thing for me was getting more kids to be able to do a lot more different skills versus just getting stuck blocking the whole time or standing on the sideline.”

“When a bigger kid is running the ball maybe a smaller kid has an opportunity to pull the flag or make a tackle, that they won’t be so timid or afraid to go get the flag because they know they’re not having contact.”

It’s been 35 years since a Sioux City public school has won a state football title, when East won it all in 1984. The youth football changes are patterned after a a similar program at Dowling Catholic in West Des Moines, where players don’t tackle until sixth grade. It’s worked for the Maroons. Dowling has won the last six Class 4A state championships and beat East 52-0 last season.

“For Sioux City East to compete with the Dowling’s and the Ankeny’s, we have to have more kids out for football,” said Webb.

“By bringing more kids to the sport and introducing it to them, there’s just so many life lessons I think they’ll gain out of it,” said Brent Olson.

Olson knows better than most about life lessons provided by football. In 1990, as a defensive back at Morningside College, Olson shattered a vertebrae in his neck on this play. He never played football again. Olson now serves as the president of Heelan’s Saders Youth Sports and is still a passionate advocate for the game.

“I might have had one of the worst football injuries that somebody could have with a fractured vertebrae in my neck, but never once have I ever considered that this was a sport that I didn’t want my kids to play.”

“Player safety obviously is a concern to us as coaches and also to the community,” said Webb. “So we just feel it’s another opportunity to keep our players a little bit safer.”

“I couldn’t tell you how many times people have asked me, do you really want your kids playing football after what you’ve been through,” said Olson. “Like I said, it’s a sport I truly love and have no regrets of letting my kids play it.”

“We want them to explore the game, have fun and that I think is the main thing,” said Webb. “Because at that age, winning is not important. At that age they have to have fun and if they have fun they will stay out.”

Fourteen Siouxland schools were in the initial discussions, but ten declined to make the change to padded flag football, including Sioux City North, Hinton and Dakota Valley. The changes for the four metro schools will be in place for one year.