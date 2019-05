SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Friday morning held its annual “Hard Rock Heals” golf tournament.

The tournament started at 10 a.m. at the Whispering Creek Golf Course.

Local business professionals attended and enjoyed a game of golf, food, and music.

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation helps improve lives through the power of music.

This year, the money raised will be donated to The Sioux City Conservatory of Music.