Sioux City Public Museum receives $3,000 grant, hosts author discussion

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The Sioux City Public Museum will host author Neil Miller in support of a project called “Sioux City Examines its PRIDE Roots”.

The museum received a $3,000 grant from the Humanities of Iowa for their efforts including hosting Miller.

Miller is the author of Sex-Crime Panic, which is an investigative account of the round-up and incarceration of 20 gay men in Sioux City during the 1960s.

Miller will host a lecture and discussion about the book on Thursday, June 6.

Later that day he will host another discussion titled “From Sioux City to Stonewall” at 5:30 p.m.

A reception will follow.