Thunder on the Missouri honors fallen soldiers

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa (KTIV)- Some Siouxlanders honored fallen soldiers Sunday in honor of Memorial Day.

“Thunder on the Missouri” is a patriotic motorcycle ride that kicked off in Sergeant Bluff this afternoon and ended at the Vietnam Memorial Wall at Freedom Park in South Sioux City.

The ride is meant to remember and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

It’s become an annual tradition for motorcycle riders in Siouxland.

“Patriotism, people love this country, they like to show that they love this country and we’re doing it all on motorcycles, that’s just a big plus for us,” says Larry Haitz, Thunder on Missouri.

Thunder on the Missouri was created to be a Siouxland version of the “Rolling Thunder” which is an annual ride to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C.