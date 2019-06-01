American Heart Association’s Siouxland Heart Walk happens in Sioux City

Sioux City (KTIV) — People of all ages, some survivors of heart disease and stroke, showed up at East High School in Sioux City on the morning of Saturday, June 1, for the American Heart Association’s Siouxland Heart Walk.

For 25 years, the organization has been focused on funding the mission to cure heart disease and stroke.

Local agencies and businesses were on hand to promote good health and wellness. Top competitors were recognized, and local resident Dena Seward, spoke to the crowd about surviving through heart disease.

The organization indicates, each day, 2,150 Americans die from heart disease, which is the number one killer in the United States. Stroke comes in at number five.