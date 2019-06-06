Sculpt Siouxland ready for 2019 update

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Downtown Sioux City is about to get an artistic makeover.

“Sculpt Siouxland” held a celebration Thursday at the Sioux City Art Center to welcome in the latest additions to the “Sculpt Siouxland” collection.

Once last year’s entries are returned, and this year’s seven new exhibits are in position, the “Sculpt Siouxland” art walk will feature nearly two dozen sculptures.

While many of the pieces in the collection are permanent, those involved in “Sculpt Siouxland” explain why it’s important to add variety to this artistic attraction.

“When you switch things up in downtown it gives people a chance to walk through the downtown and really get a different experience with a different piece of art in a different place. It just really gives a different feel and vibe to maybe a corner that you’re used to walking down and you see something different,” said Luis Trejo, Sculpt Siouxland Board Member

While some of the new additions were featured at the Art Center, most of the additions will be added to 4th Street… between Jackson and Pierce Streets.