Strong storms possible Thursday and Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – It was a beautiful day across the region with temperatures in the 70s and humidity levels down a bit compared to the last few days.

We can’t rule out a few sprinkles during the evening hours but the early part of the overnight will stay pretty quiet with partly cloudy skies.

As we get closer to the morning hours, some chances of thunderstorms will start to move into Siouxland from west to east.

We can then expect scattered thunderstorms during the day with better chances earlier on Thursday in western Siouxland with those storms moving into eastern Siouxland during the afternoon.

Another round of thunderstorms could then get going Thursday night into Friday.

There’s a chance of severe storms on both Thursday and Friday so keep an eye to the sky heading into the next couple of days.

There will still be some chances of thunderstorms over the weekend, but the chances will be smaller with highs near 80 degrees.

The weather pattern will be quieting down some heading into next week meaning Monday looks dry with a high near 80.

We should stay dry Tuesday but we start warming up with highs in the low to mid 80s.

We could see a few thunderstorms develop Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies again by Wednesday with highs getting into the mid 80s.