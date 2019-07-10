Sioux City Public Museum hosts “When The WiFi Goes Out” to teach kids about having fun without electricity

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Some Siouxland youngsters are getting a taste of what life would be like without smartphones or video games today.

They’re taking part in a day camp at the Sioux City Public Museum called “When The WiFi Goes Out.”

It’s a way to remind kids there are things to do that don’t require electricity or the Internet.

The campers took a tour of the museum to get an idea of what people did before having access to electricity.

The students participate in activities like making their own checkerboards and creating games of their own to play.

The museum’s Curator of Education says it’s good for kids to realize that there are plenty of things to do that don’t involve a screen.

“This is kind of reminder of you can make things, you can play, you can create a game, you can draw, you can read, you can go outside and test your skills, and so we are going to be practicing all kinds of things like that,” said Theresa Weaver-Basye, Curator of Education at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The students also learned about some of the reasons electricity might go out, and how to survive if the power is off for a long time.