Monona County Fair is delighting fair-goers in Onawa, Ia

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) – It’s definitely fair season in Siouxland, and one of those fairs is happening just South of Sioux City.

The Monona County Fair, in Onawa, Iowa, continues until Sunday, July 14th.

The Cornhole Tournament is a favorite.

Some of the events yet to come are the ATV Rodeo and chainsaw sculptures, which take place tomorrow.

Then on Saturday, it’s time for the Demo Derby and Teen Glow Dance.

And of course there will be plenty of opportunities to see the livestock.

Organizers say there are several activities to fit any family’s budget.

“We installed a new jump pillow, just like you see at all the pumpkin patches around here, that the kids can come play on. Everything on the grounds here is free, aside from the grandstand events. So they can come and enjoy a lot of free stuff throughout the week.” said Curtis Sturgill, Vice-President, Monona County Fair.

Another reminder: you still have time to get to the Monona County Fair because it goes until Sunday.