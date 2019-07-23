Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve close portions of trail due to flooding

NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KTIV) – If you plan to head over to Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve to enjoy the nice weather, be advised you won’t be able to do the full loop.

The Lake Loop is currently closed because there is water on the trail on the east side of the loop.

Another part of the trail near Cottonwood Crossing also has water over the trail.

Employees say the flooding is due to heavy rains and overflow from Mud Lake.

They advise all walkers and bikers use caution when using the trails.