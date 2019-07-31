Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center hosts “Bison or Buffalo” event at Woodbury County Fair

MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) – The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is at the Woodbury County Fair this week, and this Wednesday hosted an event asking the question: “What’s the difference between a bison and a buffalo?”

It’s a trick question.

The folks from the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center talked about bison, which can also be called buffalo, during their presentation at the fair this Wednesday.

Presenter Olivia Parks says both names are different terms for the same animal. The term “bison” came first, followed by “buffalo” later in history.

Those who attended the event were able to see and touch bison bones, including skulls, shoulder blades, and horns.

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center has a stand at the Woodbury County Fair this week and will host another presentation this Friday on the subject of reptiles.