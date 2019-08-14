First day of school year starts for South Sioux City elementary students

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) – Kids are once again flooding the halls as the school year begins.

Wednesday was the first day of school at elementary schools in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

There was lots of excitement from parents, teachers, and students this morning.

Staff has been back for a while working on getting ready for kids.

South Sioux City Superintendent Todd Strom says they plan to implement different instructional strategies throughout the year.

“That first day of school feeling is something that you just can’t capture in any other event than what you are seeing this morning,” said Strom. “There’s just a lot of joy from parents and students and reuniting of friends but also the excitement of the new school year. Today is the ultimate high for educators, our students, and parents alike.”

And there were a few things students were most excited about.

“New people to make friends with and my teachers,” fifth grader Audrey Cardona said.

“I want to see like my friends and stuff and see what teacher I get,” fifth Grader Emiliano Rodriguez said.

Sixth graders and freshman in South Sioux City started school Wednesday as well.

Students in the other grades will resumes classes on Thursday.