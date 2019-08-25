Siouxland CARES and Sabre Industries Inc. hosts third annual Wiffle Ball Classic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Health officials, city council members, and police officers alike gathered at the Miracle League Field in Sioux City Sunday morning to play some Wiffle Ball.

Siouxland CARES and Sabre Industries Inc. hosted the third annual Wiffle Ball Classic.

12 community teams played against their competitors in a two-inning game as a way to raise money within Sioux City.

The day also had an All-Star Game featuring a combination of members from both the Sioux City Mayor’s Youth Commission and the Miracle League of Sioux City.

“It’s just really a fun thing to come out and do. It’s a time for adults to play baseball which is kind of their favorite thing to do, but hearkens back to their childhood days when everybody played wiffle ball,” said Siouxland CARES Chair, Linnea Fletcher.

The event also included two Home Run Derby competitions where participants could pay to try and hit a home run.