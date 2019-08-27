Pink Ribbon Golf Classic set to hit the links on Sept. 6

(KTIV) – Siouxlanders will be hitting the links in North Sioux City next Friday for the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

The center will hold its 21st annual Pink Ribbon Golf Classic on Friday, September 6 at Two Rivers Golf Course.

This year proceeds from the event will go towards the Patient Assistance Fund, which helps to provide support for things like rent and mortgage, to utilities, groceries and other needs for patients during their treatment.

The 4-person scramble begins at 11 a.m.

Co-chair Cindy Fleckenstein said over $515,000 has been raised for the cancer center from the event over the last 20 years.