Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new phone scam circulating the area.

Authorities say the scam involves a person claiming to be an employee of the Sheriff’s office. They say the caller tells the person receiving the call they have failed to comply with a subpoena and will be subject to being arrested if they don’t pay a fine.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people they do not conduct business in this way, and will not call people when a subpoena has not been complied with, nor do they solicit money for failing to comply.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 279-6010.