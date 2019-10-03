Seaboard Triumph Foods responds to allegations of mistreatment of Micronesia workers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – A Sioux City pork processing plant is working to address concerns the island nation of the Federated States of Micronesia raised about how some of its citizens working at the plant are being treated.

The company released a news release Thursday morning to address the allegations.

After receiving that release, KTIV reached out for more details on some of the points.

First of all, we asked how many Micronesians work at the Sioux City plant.

A company spokesperson replied that about 200 Micronesians work at Seaboard Triumph Foods’ Sioux City plant. Company officials also wrote that Micronesia is just one area they focus on when recruiting workers.

A spokesperson says their recruitment efforts are local. But, typically those efforts expand regionally, nationally, and finally, internationally.

The president of the Federated States of Micronesia has alleged “potential human trafficking and labor abuse” at the Seaboard Triumph plant.

A company spokesperson says Seaboard Triumph follows all employment laws, and it’s working with its local union and officials to resolve the workers’ concerns.

In a statement, a Seaboard Triumph spokesperson said, “We can already say many of the allegations being presented are untrue.”

When KTIV requested the company to elaborate, we were directed to the original press release, which said, “Seaboard Triumph Foods’s policy is to provide a work environment free of harassment. To that end, harassment in the STF workplace is absolutely prohibited, and we will take all steps necessary to prevent and eliminate harassment. All complaints will be investigated promptly and, if the investigation confirms conduct contrary to this policy has occurred, Seaboard Triumph Foods will take immediate, appropriate, corrective action.”

Last week, the president of the Federated States of Micronesia sent a formal letter to the U.S. State Department asking U.S. officials to investigate possible misconduct at the plant, including whether false Social Security numbers are used.

READ MORE: Request filed with U.S. State Department for assistance to investigate allegations at company in Sioux City

Seaboard Triumph says workers are assigned a temporary tax ID number until their permanent Social Security card arrives a couple of months after they start work.

A Seaboard Triumph spokesperson says the company has also reviewed the employment paperwork of the Micronesian employees.

When KTIV asked what the result of the review was, a Seaboard spokesperson said, “all employee paperwork aligns with what was offered and what is currently being received by each employee.”

Seaboard officials also say the Micronesians at the plant have the same rights to vacation and time off as other workers at the plant.

