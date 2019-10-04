Wild Rose Casino and Resort to offer Sports Betting starting Friday

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KUOO) – KTIV’s news partner KUOO radio is reporting a special event will launch sports betting at the Wild Rose Casino in Emmetsburg, Iowa on Friday.

Wild Rose Entertainment will now offer sports wagering at its casinos, including The Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Emmetsburg.

Marketing Manager Zach Stewart said renovations are underway to accommodate sports betting.

“Basically, we’re in the process of starting a renovation where we’ll be moving Coaches Corner into our atrium. We’ve done some sort of shifting around with things located in the atrium so, what was known as the Iowa Store is now located in the hotel lobby and then the old location is actually our new Sportsbook,” Zach Stewart, Wild Rose Casino Marketing Manager said.

He adds that a ceremony will be held on Friday afternoon to launch the betting.

“At 1 o’clock is when we’ll do our ceremonial first bet, and that will be actually done by Dallas Clark,” Stewart said.

The Wild Rose secured sports betting licenses from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission last summer.

For more on The Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Emmetsburg click here.