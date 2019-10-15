Holy Spirit Retirement Home celebrates 50 years

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – A retirement facility in Sioux City is celebrating its golden anniversary.

Holy Spirit Retirement Home celebrated 50 years of tending to the needs of its residents.

Those residents, staff, contributors, as well as, chamber members from Sioux City, and South Sioux City, joined in the celebration.

The facility has had many updates over the years… like adding assisted living facilities.

But, those involved in Holy Spirit think that faith, and an insistence on personal touches, are the reasons for the facility’s longevity.

“We have wonderful volunteers and people who help us accomplish the task of reaching out to the poor, the forgotten, those that so many people seem to forget about at certain times. Especially when they are elderly.” said Bishop R. Walker Nickless, Diocese Of Sioux City.

“And plus our personal touches. We’re a family and we really do our best to make sure that all of our residents feel loved and treated respectfully.” said Deb Poss, Marketing and Development Director, Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Holy Spirit takes pride in calling itself Siouxland’s only locally-owned, faith-based retirement home.