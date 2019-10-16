Blood fills Iowa family’s basement

(WHO/NBC News) What sounds like a scene from a horror film is reality for the Lestina family of Bagley, Iowa.

Nick Lestina and his family of seven were getting ready to put their house on the market until their basement was flooded with animal blood.

Their basement was filled with nearly five inches of animal blood, fat and bones as a result of drainage from a meat locker next door.

For the last 10 years, the family has lived next to Dahl’s Meat Locker, but have never had any problems until recently.

Lestina said his neighbors were dumping hog and cattle remains down a floor drain which is connected to his pipes.

He immediately reported it to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which confirmed the substance as animal blood, fat and bones. They got the Department of Health involved due to its hazards.

The DNR said the meat processor has been cooperating with the investigation, however, Lestina says Dahl’s, so far, has not been a good neighbor in this situation.

“They haven’t reached out at all. In fact, they haven’t taken any accountability for it,” said Lestina. “They say it’s not their fault and told me ‘good luck.’ If I want to do anything about it, it’s on my dime and my schedule.”

Dahl’s Meat Locker was contacted for a comment, but it appeared they were closed.

Many of the family’s belongings were destroyed by the blood in the basement, including a bed they were saving for their toddler son.