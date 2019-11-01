Community Action Agency of Siouxland hosts their 15th Siouxland Sleep-Out

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – For the 15th year in a row, the Community Action Agency of Siouxland hosts the Siouxland Sleep-Out.

Organizers say between 200 and 300 people will spend Friday night at Lewis and Clark Park raising awareness for homelessness.

In addition to raising awareness, organizers say the event will also raise money for charities that help people with supportive services and locate permanent housing.

Participants will be spending one night with nothing more than boxes or tents for shelter.

Organizers say the point of the event is to experience what it is like to be without a home.

Various participants registered in advance to be a part of the event, but organizers say people can still come last minute and take part.

“The purpose of us having this in November is two-fold. One, it coincides with National Homelessness and Hunger Awareness month, and the other thing is that people will be sleeping out here and actually going through a night in the cold, much like the homeless people do here every night in Sioux City,” said Siouxland Sleep Out Event Coordinator, Willie Delfs.

Organizers say the goal of the Siouxland Sleep Out is to hopefully one day eliminate homelessness in Sioux City.

To find out how you can help, click here.