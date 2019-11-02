Volunteer Siouxland brings back Coffee Festival for second year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – A coffee lover’s paradise was set up in Sioux City on Saturday.

Volunteer Siouxland hosted the second annual Siouxland Coffee Festival on Saturday.

Organizers call the festival the region’s biggest coffee event.

It featured sample coffee and tea from various local vendors, hands-on sessions to learn how to make home-brewed coffee, and live music.

Organizers say the event was created to raise money for Volunteer Siouxland and to bring a festival with a modern twist to Sioux City.

“I think Sioux City was really excited the first year we had it and the community really showed up. We had eleven hundred people our first year so going into our second year we knew we had a lot of the community’s support. They thought it was really interesting, there’s not a lot of cool things like this in Sioux City and this is just one step into hopefully bringing a movement of cooler things coming to our town,” said Event Organizer, Ryan Martinez.

The festival was sponsored by Stone Bru, State Steel Supply Co, Empirical Foods, and Honeywave Media.