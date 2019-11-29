LaunchPad Children’s Museum hosts Santa’s Helpers Black Friday Camp

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Parents wanting to hop in on Black Friday Shopping got a chance to do so kid-free today thanks to LaunchPad Children’s Museum.

LaunchPad Children’s Museum in Downtown Sioux City hosted the Santa’s Helpers Black Friday Camp today.

The kids attending were able to explore the museum, learn with STEM-related activities, and even make hand-made gifts for their parents.

The education facilitator of the LaunchPad says that it’s a great opportunity to teach the kids about giving.

“I think it’s fun because the kids are going to be making gifts for their parents, so they’re going to learn the importance of giving gifts to their parents, and how to give rather than receive, “said Tori Anderson, Education Facilitator.

The kids were able to make snowman ornaments and laminated snowglobes with their pictures in them for the parents.