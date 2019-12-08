Pioneer Village Christmas Wonderland brings families together for free holiday fun

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A Christmas tradition is back again at the Plymouth County Fairgrounds in Le Mars, Iowa -- it's the Pioneer Village Christmas Wonderland.

The Wonderland features over 80 decorated Christmas trees, live music, horse and carriage rides and much more.

Popcorn balls, cookies, and hot chocolate are also served throughout the different buildings of the event.

For the community, all activities at the Christmas Wonderland are free of charge.

"It's great for some of them I feel like for the poorer, for the families that don't have a lot for Christmas it's someplace they can go. They can see Santa, they get some treats. I think it's a meaningful Christmas," said Bonita Davison, coordinator of the event.

All the kids who visit the Christmas wonderland can pick out a free stuffed animal to take home with them.

If you couldn't make it this weekend, the Wonderland is also open next weekend.