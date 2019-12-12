Holiday Hazards: how to prevent fires this holiday season

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -- Live Christmas trees smell nice and look even nicer on Christmas morning.

But if a live tree isn't properly monitored, Christmas morning might include a visit from your local fire department.

What some may consider common sense when it comes to fire prevention around the holidays, can easily be neglected by others.

North Sioux City Fire Chief Bill Pappas told says both artificial and fresh-cut Christmas trees can be fire hazards in more ways than one.

Artificial trees can be a fire hazard if placed too close to furnaces, or if overlit by string lights.

Fresh cut trees offer the same risks and more.

If families opt to get this year's tree at a tree farm and cut it themselves, Chief Pappas says it's very important to continuously water it.

He said most cut trees require a surprising amount of water, especially within the first week after it's cut.

It is important to check the tree stand daily and make sure the water level does not go below the trunk bottom.

Chief Pappas says a dry tree is one of the most likely causes of holiday-related fires.

"Make sure your tree is actually fresh. Bend the needles, make sure none of the needles fall off, and as soon as you get the tree home, water it right away and keep it watered well throughout the season," said Pappas. "As soon as Christmas is over, get the tree out of your house and outside. Make sure you water your trees, if you don't we'll come to water them for you, and we use a two-inch hose."

It's important to dispose of a tree as soon as possible because people are more likely to neglect watering cut trees after the holidays, which in turn increases the risk of a fire.