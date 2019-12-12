Sioux City Public School Foundation awarded grant to purchase new musical instruments

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Kids in the Sioux City Community School District may be getting some new instruments.

The Sioux City Public School Foundation has been selected as a 2020 CMA Foundation grant recipient. The Sioux City Public School Foundation was awarded the $20,000 grant for "their continued efforts and commitment to music education."

Established in 2011, the CMA Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association. It's a national nonprofit that works to enrich music education programs across the country and to ensure children have access to high-quality music education.

The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation says they will use the funds to purchase new musical instruments for the Sioux City Community School District.

“With enrollment in music programs growing more than 25 percent in just five years, the Sioux City Community School District is in need of additional instruments available for rent. The cost of a new musical instrument can be out of reach for many of our families but having something to play should never be a limiting factor when students want to participate in band or orchestra,” says Kari Treinen, the Executive Director of Sioux City Public Schools Foundation. “The cost of a new musical instrument can be out of reach for many of our families but having something to play should never be a limiting factor when students want to participate in band or orchestra."

School foundation officials say kids enrolled in music often have increased test scores across core subjects, higher graduation rates and a greater likelihood of post-secondary success.

“Providing opportunities for students to thrive through music is crucial to helping shape our next generation,” said Tiffany Kerns, executive director of the CMA Foundation.

The CMA Foundation says the grant is partially funded through the Country Music community and CMA Fest, a four-day music festival held in Nashville, Tennesee, each summer.