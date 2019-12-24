Alzheimer’s Association shares tips to ease the stress a loved one may experience during the holidays

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Having a relative living with Alzheimer's can be difficult during the holidays.

The Alzheimer's Association is sharing some tips to ease the stress your loved one may experience during a family gathering.

Acacia Deadrick, a specialist at the Alzheimer's Association in Sioux City, says things like large crowds, new activities, and unfamiliar places can cause stress and anxiety for someone with the disease.

She says first, and most importantly, you should let your guests know what to expect.

Letting your guests know of any declining health changes the person has gone through since the last time they visited can help immensely.

"You want them to be prepared for their own sake, but as well as the person with the disease so giving them some effective communication strategies, some tips on how best to interact with them to ease any frustration or prevent anything that can be kind of tense," said Deadrick.

Deadrick says keeping their routine as normal as possible is best.

Involving them in family traditions and things they've always liked doing, such as wrapping gifts, decorating or baking cookies, is an easy way to interact with them, and that they will enjoy.