Ponca State Park hosts 8th annual Winterfest

PONCA, Neb. (KTIV) - Ponca State Park is still in the holiday spirit. They hosted their 8th annual Winterfest on Saturday. The event offered activities to guests of all ages.

Participants could partake in crafts, a fruitcake fling, a yule log quest and much more.

All activities at the event were free, encouraging the public to come and attend.

"A lot of people don't come out to the parks in the wintertime So, to be able to get out and realize there are still things to do out in the park in the wintertime, there are different tracks you can in the snow. A lot of people today are battling the weather, coming out. To me, it just brings a lot of joy to see kids having fun, and families continuing their family traditions," said Scott Oligmueller, Park Superintendent.

Officials say they try to host the event between Christmas and New Years so as many people as possible can attend