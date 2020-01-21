Girl Scouts teach girls important life skills

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The Girl Scouts hosted a Popcorn and a Patch event at Cardinal Elementary in South Sioux City Tuesday.

Leaders say the mission of Girl Scouts is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

They say while Girl Scouts may be known for their famous cookies, they are much more than that. Girls learn different life lessons throughout their time in Girl Scouts.

"Girls learn better in an all-girl environment. And so when we bring them to our programs, they're learning new sets of skills, they're learning how to manage money, they're learning how to interact with people. So, when they're in Girl Scouts, they're truly learning how to be a good person," said Jessica La Fleur Malm, Regional Recruitment Manager for Girl Scouts.

