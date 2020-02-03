Center For Siouxland offering free income tax assistance for families and individuals

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It's time to start filing your taxes, and the Center for Siouxland is offering free assistance.

Center for Siouxland has teamed up with United Way of Siouxland to offer Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, also known as VITA.

Volunteers are IRS-certified and prepare your taxes for free.

In order to qualify for VITA, a person or family must have a household income of $56,000 or less in 2019.

VITA is not available for farm income.

When setting up an appointment, bring a photo ID, Social Security card, income documents, W2, and bank information.

"The average amount that most of our clients would pay to have their taxes done is right around $279, so you can imagine the benefit for somebody to have them done for free. They can take that money, that money they would normally spend to have their taxes done, and put that money in savings, pay off debt, use it towards goals that they have," said Lori Scott a VITA Coordinator.

You can call the Center for Siouxland to schedule an appointment at (712) 252-1861, Extension 11.

Walk-in appointments are offered on Saturdays.

