WITCC holds event to raise awareness of teen dating violence

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Staff at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City held an open discussion on love and relationships for students.

Organizers said it was the final part of a series, to recognize February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Wednesday's discussion allowed students to anonymously text any of their questions about dating and relationships.

Those questions were then answered by a panel of staff members. The panelists included counselors, a security guard, the director of student activities, and a planned parenthood representative.

"We just want people to be informed and educated. We want people to be in safe relationships, healthy relationships, sexually safe and healthy, physically," said Teresa McElroy, mental health counselor. "I just think it's always important to always offer education on these topics in a whole variety of venues, and this is just one way that we did it this time."



Teresa McElroy said this is the fifth year for this session, and they hope to do it again next year.