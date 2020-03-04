Newell-Fonda stays unbeaten; Western Christian loses opener

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Western Christian lost their opener in the Class 2A girls state basketball tournament on Wednesday, 49-44 to North Linn. The Wolfpack finish their season 17-8.

Western Christian trailed by seven at the half but outscored the Lynx 19-10 in the third quarter to lead 36-34 going to the final frame. Third-seeded North Linn outscored the Wolfpack 15-8 in the fourth quarter to advance to the semfinals.

"We made an awesome run in the third quarter to be able to take the lead," said Western Christian Head Coach Justin Negen. "They just made a couple more plays than we did in the fourth quarter so credit to their kids too. Very veteran group. They hit a couple really big shots."

North Linn will play West Hancock in Friday's semifinals.

In Class 1A, the defending champions from Newell-Fonda beat Council Bluffs St. Albert 77-47 in their opening round game. The Mustangs are 25-0 this season and increased their winning streak to 52 games.

The Mustangs led 28-13 after a quarter and outscored the Saintes 25-9 in the second quarter to build a 53-22 lead at the half. Ella Larsen led Newell-Fonda with 14 points and Bailey Sievers added 13.

"You have to get the first one," said Newell-Fonda Head Coach Dick Jungers. "The girls came out and played dynamite. We jumped on them early with tenacious defense and the girls did a great job of moving the basketball."

"Feels really good getting that one under our belt," said Sievers. "We just gotta take it one game at a time so we'll start preparing for the next game and watch a little bit of the next game and get ready for our next opponent."

Newell-Fonda will play fifth-seeded St. Ansgar in the 1A semifinals Friday at 1:30.