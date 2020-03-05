Around Siouxland: Spring classes starting at Flux-Ability

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Spring classes will soon be starting at "Flux-Ability" in Sioux City.

Flux-Ability is a dance class service program of the Flux Dance Company. The program offers dance classes for children with special needs.

The classes divided into movement and technique. Movement classes consist of ballet and jazz while technique classes consist of ballet, jazz and tap.

To learn more about the program visit www.fluxdancecompany.org. Dance classes are free of charge and include a costume for the performance.