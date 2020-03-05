Briar Cliff cuts ties with women’s head basketball coach Mike Power

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Briar Cliff women's basketball coach Mike Power has been relieved of his duties. BCU Athletic Director Nic Scandrett made the announcement in a press release.

"Coach Power is no longer the Head Women’s Basketball Coach for Briar Cliff University. We thank Coach Power for his years of service to our student athletes and the University," said Scandrett. "We will be starting a national search for a new head coach immediately. In the interim, Coach (Bay'Lee) Purdy will serve as the interim head coach until we identify a permanent replacement."

This was Power's second stop at Briar Cliff. He was the Chargers head coach from 1992 to 1998 and returned in 2006. His 371 career wins is a school record for the women's program.

Briar Cliff was 11-19 this season but Power led teams to the NAIA semifinals in 2010, 2012 and 2015.