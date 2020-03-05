Escaped inmate from Thurston County Jail back in custody

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Fugitive Cody Murphree is back in custody.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, Murphee was arrested Thursday in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, along with another fugitive, Derek Pederson.

Authorities say they were taken into custody in a vehicle they stole from Stanton, Nebraska.

Authorities say they are being held on numerous felony warrants in Council Bluffs and will be returned to Stanton County as soon as the extradition process can be completed.

Murphree escaped from Thurston County Jail on Sunday March 1.

Murphree was being held in Thurston County on Stanton and Wayne County charges where he was awaiting sentencing on charges that involved being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm and armed robbery.

The stolen vehicle taken by Murphree after his escape was also recovered earlier Thursday morning in a residential area in Norfolk.

The two were apprehended by a U.S. Marshal task force and Iowa authorities.