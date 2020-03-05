Siouxland medical professionals gather for Coronavirus forum

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While Cornonavirus is spreading to more states in the U.S., there are still no confirmed cases of the virus in Siouxland. Experts from different Siouxland health agencies Thursday gathered at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's for a forum discussing the virus.

Medical professionals from Siouxland today joined forces to talk about Coronavirus and exchange ideas for fighting the disease if it shows up in Siouxland.

The health specialists attended the forum in person and via teleconference. They discussed the specifics of the virus, and how it has spread since the first confirmed case in China.

The medical leaders also addressed how to stay safe from the virus and what procedures to take if a person starts showing symptoms.

They say it's better to stick together, to fight Coronavirus, rather than branching off with different plans.

"Communities that are together respond better to emergencies. They lessen the impact on citizens and they lessen the impact of the emergency. When there's better coordination and the key to that coordination is information sharing," said Tyler Brock, Deputy Director of Siouxland District Health Department.

Brock adds, most confirmed cases of the virus are mild.

"So, we want to make sure that people are taking the precautions and taking it seriously and yet being fact-based, I guess, in their reactions to this," said Brock. That's why we try to provide as much information as we can to folks."

Others at the forum say information is key when dealing with a relatively new virus like COVID-19.

"I know there's a lot of concern, some panic, some anxiety about what's going on. I think the more information people have about what's going on. Understand this is something that's manageable, but you have to be very diligent about how you go about keeping track of people, identifying them, getting them into proper treatment," said Michael Kafka, Medical Director for Quality and Safety at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's.

Kafka says the start to COVID-19 was likely transferred through contact with an animal that had the virus.

Medical experts advise everyone to take common-sense prevention steps to stay safe like washing hands, keeping hands away from the face and staying home when you feel sick.