Woodbury County’s Human Anti-Trafficking Response Team hold first meeting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The first meeting of the Woodbury County Human Anti-Trafficking Response Team, or HART, was held Thursday in Sioux City.

The goal of HART meetings are to develop a human trafficking community response team for victims and survivors.

Organizers of the meeting said human trafficking, both sexual and labor, is currently happening in Woodbury County.

They said it doesn't always look the way we expect.

"We think of somebody who's at Walmart being taken in a van, and that's not what's happening. These victims are being groomed much earlier in their life, from childhood on. And then becoming so vulnerable to be taken advantage of by a trafficker." said Miranda Bader, Human Trafficking Case Manager with Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.

Bader said it's important for members of multiple organizations associated with trafficking to attend so they can develop a full-aspect response for victims and survivors.

Those on hand at the first meeting included an attorney, an employee with the FBI special victims unit, and even survivors.

"There's so much pain and suffering out. And people need to know there's a way out. They need to know they're not alone. And there's people that have survived it and became a warrior and they can too." said Daphyne, a trafficking survivor.

Organizers said they hope they can hold these meetings on a quarterly basis, every year.