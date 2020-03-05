 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

10:30 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 44, Chadron 30

Archbishop Bergan 44, Maywood-Hayes Center 30

Crete 48, Norris 43, OT

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Sterling 53

St. Paul 41, Wahoo 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA State Championship=

Class A=

Quarterfinal=

Fremont 58, Omaha Westside 40

Lincoln East 50, Papillion-LaVista 30

Lincoln Pius X 60, North Platte 44

Millard South 54, Lincoln Southwest 44

Class B=

Quarterfinal=

Beatrice 51, Platteview 47

Grand Island Northwest 47, Sidney 44

Scottsbluff 57, Bennington 47

Class C1=

Quarterfinal=

Lincoln Christian 55, Malcolm 34

North Bend Central 48, West Point-Beemer 33

Class C2=

Quarterfinal=

Crofton 72, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 41

Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Superior 43

Oakland-Craig 41, Clarkson/Leigh 36

Ponca 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 38

Class D1=

Quarterfinal=

CWC 58, Dundy County-Stratton 36

Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Weeping Water 49

Pleasanton 66, Pender 56

Class D2=

Quarterfinal=

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Loomis 27

Mullen 60, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 54

Wynot 48, Lawrence-Nelson 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

