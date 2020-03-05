Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA State Championship=
Class A=
Quarterfinal=
Fremont 58, Omaha Westside 40
Lincoln East 50, Papillion-LaVista 30
Lincoln Pius X 60, North Platte 44
Millard South 54, Lincoln Southwest 44
Class B=
Quarterfinal=
Beatrice 51, Platteview 47
Crete 48, Norris 43, OT
Grand Island Northwest 47, Sidney 44
Scottsbluff 57, Bennington 47
Class C1=
Quarterfinal=
Adams Central 44, Chadron 30
Lincoln Christian 55, Malcolm 34
North Bend Central 48, West Point-Beemer 33
St. Paul 41, Wahoo 38
Class C2=
Quarterfinal=
Crofton 72, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 41
Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Superior 43
Oakland-Craig 41, Clarkson/Leigh 36
Ponca 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 38
Class D1=
Quarterfinal=
Archbishop Bergan 44, Maywood-Hayes Center 30
CWC 58, Dundy County-Stratton 36
Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Weeping Water 49
Pleasanton 66, Pender 56
Class D2=
Quarterfinal=
Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Loomis 27
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Sterling 53
Mullen 60, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 54
Wynot 48, Lawrence-Nelson 39
