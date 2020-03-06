3 generations of a Siouxland family have now become Naturalized Citizens

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - 30 Siouxlanders now call themselves American Citizens.

The process takes a long time and can be very emotional, but the new Americans say it's worth it.

We take a look at what it means to a family who has been through the process several times, as their Grandmother becomes a citizen.

"Please raise your right hand as I administer the Oath of Allegience." said Hon. Kelly K. E. Mahoney, Chief Magistrate Judge, Northern Iowa.

"It was a very long process. But in the end it was very much worth it for my family. A total of about sixteen years. That's the process that we went through." said Pablo Beltran, 3rd Generation Naturalized Citizen.

"That I will support and defend the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America." said Hon. Mahoney.

"Today was the day where the last member of my family who was here in the United States got their citizenship. And there's no chance that we'll ever be separated again." added Beltran.

"That I will bare arms on behalf of the United States when required by law." added Hon. Mahoney.

"Usually families come here one generation at a time…maybe two generations at a time. And we've had three generations come through. said Beltran.

"If you agree to this Oath of Allegience please say 'I will'." said Hon. Mahoney.

"I will" said the attendees.

"It was her that was encouraging me to study for it…to become a citizen once my time came." added Beltran.

"You can put your hands down." said Hon. Mahoney.

"I'm here from college. I'm skipping out a week so that I can be here for my Grandmother." added Beltran.

"It is my pleasure and honor to announce that you are all now United States citizens." said Hon. Mahoney.

(Applause)

"Nothing is going to change because we've already established our life here." added Beltran.