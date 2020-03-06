Bishop Heelan wins Class 3A state championship

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- All-tournament captain Ella Skinner scored 19 points and Bishop Heelan relied on its active zone defense and quick hands to turn back North Polk 53-46 and win the Class 3A championship.

The 6-foot Skinner grabbed nine rebounds, made four steals and even banked in a 3-pointer. Bishop Heelan made 14 steals in all and outscored North Polk 24-10 in points off turnovers. Katie Cooke added 13 points for Bishop Heelan, which also won a state championship in 2008 and 2010, and Katelyn Stanley scored 10 to go with eight rebounds, four assists and six steals.

Bishop Heelan never trailed after rattling off 15 straight points to take a 19-5 lead. Despite its troubles on offense, North Polk managed to claw its way back into it and trailed just 35-30 when Phipps banked in a 3 from the right wing in the final minute of the third quarter. An 8-1 run took the lead back to 12, and while North Polk pulled within five points again, at 49-44, only 28 seconds remained and Skinner sank four straight free throws to wrap it up.

Heelan finished 22-4 with its all senior lineup.