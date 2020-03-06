Connor Foster joined the team at KTIV as a Quintern in June. He is a Senior at Briar Cliff University and a Sioux City native, growing up on the west side and attending West High School.

In high school, Connor became interested in being behind the camera after making short films with his friends. In college, he gained experience in news and radio both at Briar Cliff and at a Sioux City radio station.

Some of Connor’s favorite pastimes include collecting music, watching movies, and working on his own video projects.

Connor will graduate from Briar Cliff University in December of 2019 and is hopeful for the future.

To do you have a story tip for Connor. You can contact him at cfoster@ktiv.com.