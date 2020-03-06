 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:34 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA State Championship=

Class A=

Semifinal=

Lincoln East 59, Fremont 50

Lincoln Pius X 71, Millard South 46

Class B=

Semifinal=

Beatrice 43, Scottsbluff 26

Crete 48, Grand Island Northwest 47, 3OT

Class C1=

Semifinal=

Lincoln Christian 68, St. Paul 59

North Bend Central 39, Adams Central 31

Class C2=

Semifinal=

Hastings St. Cecilia 62, Crofton 60

Ponca 53, Oakland-Craig 44

Class D1=

Semifinal=

Archbishop Bergan 40, Hartington Cedar Catholic 34

Pleasanton 50, CWC 46

Class D2=

Semifinal=

Humphrey St. Francis 68, Mullen 38

Wynot 37, Falls City Sacred Heart 27

