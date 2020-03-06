Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA State Championship=
Class A=
Semifinal=
Lincoln East 59, Fremont 50
Lincoln Pius X 71, Millard South 46
Class B=
Semifinal=
Beatrice 43, Scottsbluff 26
Crete 48, Grand Island Northwest 47, 3OT
Class C1=
Semifinal=
Lincoln Christian 68, St. Paul 59
North Bend Central 39, Adams Central 31
Class C2=
Semifinal=
Hastings St. Cecilia 62, Crofton 60
Ponca 53, Oakland-Craig 44
Class D1=
Semifinal=
Archbishop Bergan 40, Hartington Cedar Catholic 34
Pleasanton 50, CWC 46
Class D2=
Semifinal=
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Mullen 38
Wynot 37, Falls City Sacred Heart 27
