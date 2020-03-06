Health steps taken ahead of NAIA tournament in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 29th Annual Division II Women's Basketball National Championship is less than a week away.

With coronavirus fears, organizers are emphasizing the importance of using healthy hygiene habits.

The event will bring in a large number of people from all over the country. This includes people from Florida and California where several cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

Co-Tournament Director Corey Westra says they are well aware of concerns about the virus and are putting some extra precautions in place.

Those include posting signs about washing your hands and placing extra hand sanitizer in common areas.

"We are going to be smart about it. We are going to clean probably more than normal, we'll go through those locker rooms, we will go through those common areas, we will wipe down door handles, we will wipe down everything that people touch," said Westra.

Westra adds the NAIA as a national organization is well aware of the situation, and are ready to proceed with the championship.

He says they are also encouraging the players to fist or forearm bump to replace the traditional post-game handshake.

"From an NAIA perspective for this national championship it's business as usual, you know we've battled through cold seasons and flu seasons before and really a lot of the precautions are the same," said Westra.

Sioux City has been the home to the NAIA D-II Women's Basketball National Championship since 1998.

This year’s tournament runs March 11th through the 17th.