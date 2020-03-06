Newell-Fonda girls heading to 1A championship game

DES MOINES (KTIV) -- Newell-Fonda is back in the Class 1A championship game at the Iowa girls state basketball tournament after beating St. Ansgar, 84-33, in the semifinals on Friday afternoon.

The Mustangs have now won 53 straight games going back to last season when they won the title. Newell-Fonda will play the winner of the other semifinal between Marquette Catholic and Bishop Garrigan. They play at 3:15 in Des Moines.

The Class 1A championship game is Saturday night at 7:00 o'clock.

Tune in tonight on KTIV News 4 to see highlights of Newell-Fonda's game today.