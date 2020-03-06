Pleasant Friday with the warmest temperatures of 2020 so far over the weekend

Temperatures are a little cooler to start the day than we have had lately due to clear skies and light winds allowing us to drop off.



It is going to be a very pleasant day, though, as we see plenty of sunshine and temperatures climb to around 50 degrees.



There will be a southerly wind at 10 to 20 mph and we could get the occasional gust in the afternoon that is a little stronger but, overall, it will not be anywhere nearly as windy as yesterday.



A breeze stays in place overnight, continuing to pull warm air into the area with lows only dropping into the mid to upper 30s.



Saturday and Sunday will both be partly cloudy with our warmest temperatures of 2020 so far as we hit the upper 60s and have a chance to hit 70 degrees from Sioux City south and west.



Sioux City has not hit 70 degrees since October 19th!



As we move into the beginning of next week there will be more seasonal temperatures from the mid 40s into the low 50s with nearly daily chances for light rain potentially mixing in with some flakes at night.



None of these days will be washouts with dry hours in between the rounds of light precipitation.