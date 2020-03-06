Ponca and Wynot move into Nebraska finals; Crofton and Cedar fall

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KTIV) -- Wynot moved into the Class D2 championship game with a 37-27 win over top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart on Friday.

The Blue Devils started the game in a 10-0 hole but trailed just 13-10 at halftime. Wynot took control of the game by outscoring Sacred Heart, 16-5, in the third quarter and 11-9 in the fourth quarter.

"We had to trust each other to make one more pass and attack down hill, meaNing attack them with a dribble and just trust each other and look for each other," said Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler.

"We just had to settle down and get used to the atmosphere and play together and just relax a little bit. Eventually we did that and we were able to start playing like we usually do," said Wynot senior Katelyn Heine.

Wynot, the fourth-seed, improves to 24-4 and will play second-seeded Humphrey St. Francis (25-2) in the championship game at 4:30 Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. St. Francis beat Mullen, 68-38, in their semifinal.

Hartington Cedar Catholic's Cinderella run in the Class D1 state tournament ended with a 40-34 loss to fifth-seeded Archbishop Bergan in Friday's semifinals. Cedar Catholic led 8-6 after a quarter and 21-16 at halftime. Bergan took control with a 15-9 run in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans were the only team in the 32-team tournament that had a losing record. But Cedar Catholic stunned top-seeded Weeping Water, 54-49, in the opening round to advance to the semifinals.

"What they're doing is amazing. From battling all the way through our season and coming into our subdisctricts and our districts and we came down here to state and getting to this point and getting a chance to get fourth or third place medals is fantastic for these girls," said Cedar Catholic head coach Craig Wortmann.

Cedar Catholic falls to 11-14 with the loss. They'll play in the third place game Saturday at 11:00 a.m. against Chambers-Wheeler Central.

Fourth-seeded Ponca is in the Nebraska Class C2 championship game after beating top-seeded Oakland-Craig, 53-44, on Friday night at the Devaney Center.

Ponca led 11-8 after a quarter but Oakland-Craig pulled ahead 25-23 at halftime. The Indians got the lead back with a 12-7 advantage in the third quarter.

"We needed to just start reversing the basketball," said Ponca head coach Bob Hayes. "We'd get to one side and they can help. When we started to swing the ball and make them guard the whole court then things opened up for us."

Ponca (23-4) will play in the C2 final on Saturday night at 8:30 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Crofton's comeback came up just short in the Class C2 semifinals, losing to Hastings St. Cecilia, 62-60, in the semifinals late Friday night.

The Warriors trailed 17-14 after a quarter and 36-25 at the half. Crofton chipped away at the lead by outscoring St. Cecilia 18-11 in the third quarter.

Crofton (24-4) will play in the third place game at 1:00 pm Saturday at Lincoln East. St. Cecilia will play Ponca in the C2 title game at 8:30 pm.